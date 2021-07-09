Watch Minnesota Vikings vs Arizona Cardinals: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Arizona Cardinals

On Sunday, September 19, Minnesota Vikings face the Arizona Cardinals in a regular NFL season game.

Game Details

Who: Minnesota Vikings vs Arizona Cardinals

When:Sunday, September 19 at 4:05 p.m.

Network: FOX

How to Live Stream Minnesota Vikings vs Arizona Cardinals

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.

Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Minnesota Vikings schedule or Arizona Cardinals schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.