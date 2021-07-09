Watch Minnesota Vikings vs Arizona Cardinals: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Arizona Cardinals
On Sunday, September 19, Minnesota Vikings face the Arizona Cardinals in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: Minnesota Vikings vs Arizona Cardinals
- When:Sunday, September 19 at 4:05 p.m.
- Network: FOX
How to Live Stream Minnesota Vikings vs Arizona Cardinals
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
