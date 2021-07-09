Watch Los Angeles Rams vs Indianapolis Colts: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Indianapolis Colts
On Sunday, September 19, Los Angeles Rams face the Indianapolis Colts in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: Los Angeles Rams vs Indianapolis Colts
- When:Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 p.m.
- Network: FOX
How to Live Stream Los Angeles Rams vs Indianapolis Colts
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Los Angeles Rams schedule or Indianapolis Colts schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.