Watch Los Angeles Rams vs Houston Texans: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Houston Texans
On Sunday, October 31, Los Angeles Rams face the Houston Texans in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: Los Angeles Rams vs Houston Texans
- When:Sunday, October 31 at 1:00 p.m.
- Network: FOX
How to Live Stream Los Angeles Rams vs Houston Texans
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Los Angeles Rams schedule or Houston Texans schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.