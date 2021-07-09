Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Washington Football Team: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Washington Football Team
On Sunday, September 12, Los Angeles Chargers face the Washington Football Team in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: Los Angeles Chargers vs Washington Football Team
- When:Sunday, September 12 at 1:00 p.m.
- Network: CBS
How to Live Stream Los Angeles Chargers vs Washington Football Team
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Los Angeles Chargers schedule or Washington Football Team schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.