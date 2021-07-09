Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs
On Sunday, September 26, Los Angeles Chargers face the Kansas City Chiefs in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs
- When:Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 p.m.
- Network: CBS
How to Live Stream Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Los Angeles Chargers schedule or Kansas City Chiefs schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.