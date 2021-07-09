Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers
On Monday, October 4, Las Vegas Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers
- When:Monday, October 4 at 8:15 p.m.
- Network: ESPN
How to Live Stream Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Las Vegas Raiders schedule or Los Angeles Chargers schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.