Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Washington Football Team: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Washington Football Team
On Sunday, October 17, Kansas City Chiefs face the Washington Football Team in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs Washington Football Team
- When:Sunday, October 17 at 1:00 p.m.
- Network: CBS
How to Live Stream Kansas City Chiefs vs Washington Football Team
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Kansas City Chiefs schedule or Washington Football Team schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.