Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens

On Sunday, September 19, Kansas City Chiefs face the Baltimore Ravens in a regular NFL season game.

Game Details

Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens

When:Sunday, September 19 at 8:20 p.m.

Network: Peacock/NBC

How to Live Stream Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.

Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Kansas City Chiefs schedule or Baltimore Ravens schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.