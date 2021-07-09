Watch Indianapolis Colts vs Miami Dolphins: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Miami Dolphins
On Sunday, October 3, Indianapolis Colts face the Miami Dolphins in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: Indianapolis Colts vs Miami Dolphins
- When:Sunday, October 3 at 1:00 p.m.
- Network: CBS
How to Live Stream Indianapolis Colts vs Miami Dolphins
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Indianapolis Colts schedule or Miami Dolphins schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.