Watch Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

On Sunday, October 17, Green Bay Packers face the Chicago Bears in a regular NFL season game.

Game Details

Who: Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears

When:Sunday, October 17 at 1:00 p.m.

Network: FOX

How to Live Stream Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.

Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Green Bay Packers schedule or Chicago Bears schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.