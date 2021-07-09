Watch Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers
On Monday, September 20, Detroit Lions face the Green Bay Packers in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers
- When:Monday, September 20 at 8:15 p.m.
- Network: ESPN
How to Live Stream Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Detroit Lions schedule or Green Bay Packers schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.