Watch Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears
On Sunday, October 3, Detroit Lions face the Chicago Bears in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears
- When:Sunday, October 3 at 1:00 p.m.
- Network: FOX
How to Live Stream Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Detroit Lions schedule or Chicago Bears schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.