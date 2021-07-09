Watch Dallas Cowboys vs New England Patriots: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs New England Patriots

On Sunday, October 17, Dallas Cowboys face the New England Patriots in a regular NFL season game.



Game Details

Who: Dallas Cowboys vs New England Patriots

When:Sunday, October 17 at 4:25 p.m.

Network: CBS

How to Live Stream Dallas Cowboys vs New England Patriots

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.



Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Dallas Cowboys schedule or New England Patriots schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.