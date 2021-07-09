Watch Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers
On Sunday, September 19, Dallas Cowboys face the Los Angeles Chargers in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers
- When:Sunday, September 19 at 4:25 p.m.
- Network: CBS
How to Live Stream Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Dallas Cowboys schedule or Los Angeles Chargers schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.