Watch Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

By Emily YetzerJul 9, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT
How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers

On Sunday, September 19, Dallas Cowboys face the Los Angeles Chargers in a regular NFL season game.

Game Details

  • Who: Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers
  • When:Sunday, September 19 at 4:25 p.m.
  • Network: CBS

 

How to Live Stream Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.

