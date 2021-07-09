Watch Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings
On Sunday, October 3, Cleveland Browns face the Minnesota Vikings in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings
- When:Sunday, October 3 at 1:00 p.m.
- Network: CBS
How to Live Stream Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Cleveland Browns schedule or Minnesota Vikings schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.