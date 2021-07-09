Watch Cleveland Browns vs Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Cleveland Browns vs Los Angeles Chargers
On Sunday, October 10, Cleveland Browns face the Los Angeles Chargers in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: Cleveland Browns vs Los Angeles Chargers
- When:Sunday, October 10 at 4:05 p.m.
- Network: CBS
How to Live Stream Cleveland Browns vs Los Angeles Chargers
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Cleveland Browns schedule or Los Angeles Chargers schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.