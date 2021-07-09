Watch Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to watch Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs

On Sunday, September 12, Cleveland Browns face the Kansas City Chiefs in a regular NFL season game.

Game Details

Who: Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs

When:Sunday, September 12 at 4:25 p.m.

Network: CBS

How to Live Stream Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.

Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Cleveland Browns schedule or Kansas City Chiefs schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.