Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Jets: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Jets
On Sunday, October 31, Cincinnati Bengals face the New York Jets in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Jets
- When:Sunday, October 31 at 1:00 p.m.
- Network: CBS
How to Live Stream Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Jets
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Cincinnati Bengals schedule or New York Jets schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.