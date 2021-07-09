Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Detroit Lions: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Detroit Lions

On Sunday, October 17, Cincinnati Bengals face the Detroit Lions in a regular NFL season game.

Game Details

Who: Cincinnati Bengals vs Detroit Lions

When:Sunday, October 17 at 1:00 p.m.

Network: FOX

How to Live Stream Cincinnati Bengals vs Detroit Lions

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.

Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Cincinnati Bengals schedule or Detroit Lions schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.