Watch Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins
On Sunday, September 19, Buffalo Bills face the Miami Dolphins in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins
- When:Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 p.m.
- Network: FOX
How to Live Stream Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Buffalo Bills schedule or Miami Dolphins schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.