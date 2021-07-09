Watch Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs

On Sunday, October 10, Buffalo Bills face the Kansas City Chiefs in a regular NFL season game.

Game Details

Who: Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs

When:Sunday, October 10 at 8:20 p.m.

Network: Peacock/NBC

How to Live Stream Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.

Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Buffalo Bills schedule or Kansas City Chiefs schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.