Watch Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions

On Sunday, September 26, Baltimore Ravens face the Detroit Lions in a regular NFL season game.

Game Details

Who: Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions

When:Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 p.m.

Network: CBS

How to Live Stream Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.

Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Baltimore Ravens schedule or Detroit Lions schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.