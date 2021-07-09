Watch Arizona Cardinals vs Tennessee Titans: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Tennessee Titans
On Sunday, September 12, Arizona Cardinals face the Tennessee Titans in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: Arizona Cardinals vs Tennessee Titans
- When:Sunday, September 12 at 1:00 p.m.
- Network: CBS
How to Live Stream Arizona Cardinals vs Tennessee Titans
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Arizona Cardinals schedule or Tennessee Titans schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.