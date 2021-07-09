Watch Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers

On Sunday, November 7, Arizona Cardinals face the San Francisco 49ers in a regular NFL season game.



Game Details

Who: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers

When:Sunday, November 7 at 4:25 p.m.

Network: FOX

How to Live Stream Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.



Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Arizona Cardinals schedule or San Francisco 49ers schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.