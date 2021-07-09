How to watch the 2021 Open Championship: TV times, live stream info.

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 Open Championship takes place on Monday, July 12 through Sunday, July 18 at Royal St. George’s Golf Club in Sandwich, England. This will be the 149th edition of the event and the year’s final major due to the PGA Championship’s move to May and the Masters (April) and U.S. Open (June) keeping their original dates. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the Open Championship.

How to watch the 2021 Open Championship:

*All times are listed as ET

Monday, July 12:

9-11 AM – Golf Channel

7-9 PM – Golf Channel

Tuesday, July 13:

6 AM-2 PM – Golf Channel

Wednesday, July 14:

6 AM-2 PM – Golf Channel

Thursday, July 15:

1:30-4 AM – Peacock Premium

4 AM-3 PM -Golf Channel and Peacock Premium

3 AM-3 PM – Peacock

5:30 AM-3 PM – Peacock

3-4 PM – Peacock Premium

3-5 PM – Golf Channel

Friday, July 16:

1:30-4 AM – Peacock Premium

4 AM-3 PM -Golf Channel and Peacock Premium

3 AM-3 PM – Peacock

5:30 AM-3 PM – Peacock

3-4 PM – Peacock Premium

3-5 PM – Golf Channel

Saturday, July 17:

5-7 AM – Golf Channel and Peacock Premium

6 AM-2 PM – Peacock

7 AM-1 PM – Peacock

7 AM-3 PM – NBC and Peacock Premium

3-4 PM – Golf Channel

Sunday, July 18:

4-7 AM – Golf Channel and Peacock Premium

5 AM-1 PM – Peacock

6 AM-12 PM – Peacock

7 AM-2 PM – NBC and Peacock Premium

2-3 PM – Golf Channel

Be sure to follow the Golf Channel for more on the 2021 Open Championship and up-to-the-minute information on the latest news from around the world of golf.