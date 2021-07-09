2021 NFL Week 9 Schedule: How to Watch, Live Stream, Dates, Times, Matchups

By Emily YetzerJul 9, 2021, 2:13 PM EDT
Week 9 of the regular 2021 NFL season kicks off Thursday, November 4 with the New York Jets and the Indianapolis Colts. Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game.

 

How to Watch NFL Week 9 Games: TV & Live Streaming

Here’s the full schedule for Week 9 games and how to watch every game on TV or streaming. NFL games can be viewed on FOX, NBC, CBS ESPN and the NFL Network. If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling. View the NFL TV and streaming schedule below.

 

2021 NFL Week 9 Schedule

Week# Date & Time (ET) Match Up Where to Watch
Week 9 Thursday, November 4, 8:20 p.m.
  • New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts
  • FOX/NFLN/AMAZON
Sunday, November 7, 1:00 p.m.
  • Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens
  • Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys
  • Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins
  • Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints
  • FOX
Sunday, November 7, 1:00 p.m.
  • New England Patriots at Carolina Panthers
  • Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
  • Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Las Vegas Raiders at New York Giants
  • CBS
Sunday, November 7, 4:25 p.m.
  • Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs
  • Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
  • FOX
Sunday, November 7, 4:05 p.m.
  • Los Angeles Chargers at Philadelphia Eagles
  • CBS
Sunday, November 7, 8:20 p.m.
  • Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Rams
Monday, November 8, 8:15 p.m.
  • Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers
  • ESPN