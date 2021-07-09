2021 NFL Week 8 Schedule: How to Watch, Live Stream, Dates, Times, Matchups

By Emily YetzerJul 9, 2021, 2:11 PM EDT
Week 8 of the regular 2021 NFL season kicks off Thursday, October 28 with the Green Bay Packers and the Arizona Cardinals. Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game.

 

How to Watch NFL Week 8 Games: TV & Live Streaming

Here’s the full schedule for Week 8 games and how to watch every game on TV or streaming. NFL games can be viewed on FOX, NBC, CBS ESPN and the NFL Network. If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling. View the NFL TV and streaming schedule below.

 

2021 NFL Week 8 Schedule

Week# Date & Time (ET) Match Up Where to Watch
Week 8 Thursday, October 28, 8:20 p.m.
  • Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals
  • FOX/NFLN/AMAZON
Sunday, October 31, 1:00 p.m.
  • Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
  • San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears
  • Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions
  • Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans
  • FOX
Sunday, October 31, 1:00 p.m.
  • Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
  • Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
  • Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
  • Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets
  • CBS
Sunday, October 31, 4:25 p.m.
  • Washington Football Team at Denver Broncos
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
  • FOX
Sunday, October 31, 4:05 p.m.
  • New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers
  • Jacksonville Jaguars at Seattle Seahawks
  • CBS
Sunday, October 31, 8:20 p.m.
  • Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings
Monday, November 1, 8:15 p.m.
  • New York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs
  • ESPN