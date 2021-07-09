2021 NFL Week 7 Schedule: How to Watch, Live Stream, Dates, Times, Matchups

By Emily YetzerJul 9, 2021, 2:10 PM EDT
GettyImages
Week 7 of the regular 2021 NFL season kicks off Thursday, October 21 with the Denver Broncos and the Cleveland Browns. Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game.

 

How to Watch NFL Week 7 Games: TV & Live Streaming

Here’s the full schedule for Week 7 games and how to watch every game on TV or streaming. NFL games can be viewed on FOX, NBC, CBS ESPN and the NFL Network. If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling. View the NFL TV and streaming schedule below.

 

2021 NFL Week 7 Schedule

Week# Date & Time (ET) Match Up Where to Watch
Week 7 Thursday, October 21, 8:20 p.m.
  • Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns
  • FOX
Sunday, October 24, 1:00 p.m.
  • Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers
  • Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins
  • Carolina Panthers at New York Giants
  • FOX
Sunday, October 24, 1:00 p.m.
  • New York Jets at New England Patriots
  • Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans
  • CBS
Sunday, October 24, 4:05 p.m.
  • Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams
  • Philadelphia Eagles at Las Vegas Raiders
  • FOX
Sunday, October 24, 4:25 p.m.
  • Houston Texans at Arizona Cardinals
  • Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • CBS
Sunday, October 24, 8:20 p.m.
  • Indianapolis Colts at San Francisco 49ers
Monday, October 25, 8:15 p.m.
  • New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks
  • ESPN