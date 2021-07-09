2021 NFL Week 6 Schedule: How to Watch, Live Stream, Dates, Times, Matchups

By Emily YetzerJul 9, 2021, 2:07 PM EDT
Week 6 of the regular 2021 NFL season kicks off Thursday, October 14 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles. Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game.

 

How to Watch NFL Week 6 Games: TV & Live Streaming

Here’s the full schedule for Week 6 games and how to watch every game on TV or streaming. NFL games can be viewed on FOX, NBC, CBS ESPN and the NFL Network. If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling. View the NFL TV and streaming schedule below.

 

2021 NFL Week 6 Schedule

Week# Date & Time (ET) Match Up Where to Watch
Week 6 Thursday, October 14, 8:20 p.m.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles
  • FOX/NFLN/AMAZON
Sunday, October 17, 9:30 a.m.
  • Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars (London)
  • CBS
Sunday, October 17, 1:00 p.m.
  • Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers
  • Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
  • Cincinnati Bengals at Detroit Lions
  • Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants
  • FOX
Sunday, October 17, 1:00 p.m.
  • Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
  • Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team
  • CBS
Sunday, October 17, 4:05 p.m.
  • Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns
  • FOX
Sunday, October 17, 4:25 p.m.
  • Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
  • Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots
  • CBS
Sunday, October 17, 8:20 p.m.
  • Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers
Monday, October 18, 8:15 p.m.
  • Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans
  • ESPN