2021 NFL Week 18 Schedule: How to Watch, Live Stream, Dates, Times, Matchups

By Emily YetzerJul 9, 2021, 2:29 PM EDT
2021 NFL Schedule here
GettyImages
0 Comments

Week 18 of the regular 2021 NFL season kicks off Sunday, January 9 with several teams fighting for the playoffs. Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game.

 

How to Watch NFL Week 18 Games: TV & Live Streaming

Here’s the full schedule for Week 18 games and how to watch every game on TV or streaming. NFL games can be viewed on FOX, NBC, CBS ESPN and the NFL Network. If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling. View the NFL TV and streaming schedule below.

 

2021 NFL Week 18 Schedule

Week# Date & Time (ET) Match Up Where to Watch
Week 18 Sunday, January 9, 1:00 p.m.
  • New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
  • Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
  • Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings
  • Washington Football Team at New York Giants
  • Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
  • Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • FOX
Sunday, January 9, 1:00 p.m.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
  • New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
  • Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
  • Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans
  • Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
  • New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
  • CBS
Sunday, January 9, 4:25 p.m.
  • Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
  • San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
  • FOX
Sunday, January 9, 4:25 p.m.
  • Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
  • Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
  • CBS
Sunday, January 9, 8:20 p.m.
  • TBD