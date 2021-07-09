2021 NFL Week 17 Schedule: How to Watch, Live Stream, Dates, Times, Matchups

By Emily YetzerJul 9, 2021, 2:28 PM EDT
Week 17 of the regular 2021 NFL season kicks off Sunday, January 2 with several teams fighting for the playoffs. Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game.

 

How to Watch NFL Week 17 Games: TV & Live Streaming

Here’s the full schedule for Week 17 games and how to watch every game on TV or streaming. NFL games can be viewed on FOX, NBC, CBS ESPN and the NFL Network. If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling. View the NFL TV and streaming schedule below.

 

2021 NFL Week 17 Schedule

Week# Date & Time (ET) Match Up Where to Watch
Week 17 Sunday, January 2, 1:00 p.m.
  • Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills
  • Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys
  • Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets
  • Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team
  • FOX
Sunday, January 2, 1:00 p.m.
  • New York Giants at Chicago Bears
  • Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals
  • Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts
  • Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots
  • Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans
  • CBS
Sunday, January 2, 4:25 p.m.
  • Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens
  • Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks
  • FOX
Sunday, January 2, 4:05 p.m.
  • Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
  • Houston Texans at San Francisco 49ers
  • CBS
Sunday, January 2, 8:20 p.m.
  • Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
Monday, January 3, 8:15 p.m.
  • Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
  • ESPN