2021 NFL Week 16 Schedule: How to Watch, Live Stream, Dates, Times, Matchups

By Emily YetzerJul 9, 2021, 2:26 PM EDT
GettyImages
Week 16 of the regular 2021 NFL season kicks off Thursday, December 23 (Christmas Holiday) with the San Francisco 49ers and the Tennessee Titans. Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game.

 

How to Watch NFL Week 16 Games: TV & Live Streaming

Here’s the full schedule for Week 16 games and how to watch every game on TV or streaming. NFL games can be viewed on FOX, NBC, CBS ESPN and the NFL Network. If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling. View the NFL TV and streaming schedule below.

 

2021 NFL Week 16/Christmas Games Schedule

Week# Date & Time (ET) Match Up Where to Watch
Week 16 (Christmas) Thursday, December 23, 8:20 p.m.
  • San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans
  • NFLN
Saturday, December 25, 4:30 p.m.
  • Cleveland Browns at Green Bay Packers
  • FOX/NFLN/AMAZON
Saturday, December 25

8:15 p.m.
  • Indianapolis Colts at Arizona Cardinals
  • NFLN
Sunday, December 26, 1:00 p.m.
  • Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
  • Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings
  • New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
  • FOX
Sunday, December 26, 1:00 p.m.
  • Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
  • Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans
  • Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
  • Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets
  • CBS
Sunday, December 26, 4:05 p.m.
  • Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks
  • FOX
Sunday, December 26, 4:25 p.m.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs
  • Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders
  • CBS
Sunday, December 26, 8:20 p.m.
  • Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys
Monday, December 27, 8:15 p.m.
  • Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints
  • ESPN