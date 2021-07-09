2021 NFL Week 15 Schedule: How to Watch, Live Stream, Dates, Times, Matchups

By Emily YetzerJul 9, 2021, 2:24 PM EDT
GettyImages
Week 15 of the regular 2021 NFL season kicks off Thursday, December 16 with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game.

 

How to Watch NFL Week 15 Games: TV & Live Streaming

Here’s the full schedule for Week 15 games and how to watch every game on TV or streaming. NFL games can be viewed on FOX, NBC, CBS ESPN and the NFL Network. If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling. View the NFL TV and streaming schedule below.

 

2021 NFL Week 15 Schedule

Week# Date & Time (ET) Match Up Where to Watch
Week 15 Thursday, December 16, 8:20 p.m.
  • Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
  • FOX/NFLN/AMAZON
Sunday, December 19, 1:00 p.m.
  • Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens
  • Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions
  • Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
  • FOX
Sunday, December 19, 1:00 p.m
  • Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers
  • CBS
Sunday, December 19, 4:25 p.m.
  • Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
  • FOX
Sunday, December 19, 4:05 p.m.
  • Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos
  • Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers
  • CBS
Sunday, December 19, 8:20 p.m.
  • New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Monday, December 20, 8:15 p.m.
  • Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
  • ESPN
GAMES NOT YET SCHEDULED
  • Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills
  • Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns
  • New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts
  • New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
  • Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles
  • TBD