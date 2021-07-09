2021 NFL Week 14 Schedule: How to Watch, Live Stream, Dates, Times, Matchups

By Emily YetzerJul 9, 2021, 2:22 PM EDT
Week 14 of the regular 2021 NFL season kicks off Thursday, December 9 with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings. Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game.

 

How to Watch NFL Week 14 Games: TV & Live Streaming

Here’s the full schedule for Week 14 games and how to watch every game on TV or streaming. NFL games can be viewed on FOX, NBC, CBS ESPN and the NFL Network. If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling. View the NFL TV and streaming schedule below.

 

2021 NFL Week 14 Schedule

Week# Date & Time (ET) Match Up Where to Watch
Week 14 Thursday, December 9, 8:20 p.m.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings
  • FOX/NFLN/AMAZON
Sunday, December 12, 1:00 p.m.
  • Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
  • Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans
  • New Orleans Saints at New York Jets
  • Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team
  • FOX
Sunday, December 12, 1:00 p.m.
  • San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals
  • Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
  • Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
  • Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
  • CBS
Sunday, December 12, 4:05 p.m.
  • Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos
  • New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers
  • FOX
Sunday, December 12, 4:25 p.m.
  • Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • CBS
Sunday, December 12, 8:20 p.m.
  • Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
Monday, December 13, 8:15 p.m.
  • Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
  • ESPN