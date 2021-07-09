2021 NFL Week 13 Schedule: How to Watch, Live Stream, Dates, Times, Matchups

By Emily YetzerJul 9, 2021, 2:21 PM EDT
Week 13 of the regular 2021 NFL season kicks off Thursday, December 2 with the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints. Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game.

 

How to Watch NFL Week 13 Games: TV & Live Streaming

Here’s the full schedule for Week 13 games and how to watch every game on TV or streaming. NFL games can be viewed on FOX, NBC, CBS ESPN and the NFL Network. If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling. View the NFL TV and streaming schedule below.

 

2021 NFL Week 13 Schedule

Week# Date & Time (ET) Match Up Where to Watch
Week 13 Thursday, December 2, 8:20 p.m.
  • Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints
  • FOX/NFLN/AMAZON
Sunday, December 5, 1:00 p.m.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
  • Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears
  • Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals
  • New York Giants at Miami Dolphins
  • FOX
Sunday, December 5, 1:00 p.m.
  • Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
  • Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
  • Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
  • Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets
  • CBS
Sunday, December 5, 4:05 p.m.
  • Washington Football Team at Las Vegas Raiders
  • FOX
Sunday, December 5

4:25 p.m.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Rams
  • Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
  • CBS
Sunday, December 5, 8:20 p.m.
  • San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
Monday, December 6, 8:15 p.m.
  • New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
  • ESPN