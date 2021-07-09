2021 NFL Week 11 Schedule: How to Watch, Live Stream, Dates, Times, Matchups

By Emily YetzerJul 9, 2021, 2:17 PM EDT
Week 11 of the regular 2021 NFL season kicks off Thursday, November 18 with the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game.

 

How to Watch NFL Week 11 Games: TV & Live Streaming

Here’s the full schedule for Week 11 games and how to watch every game on TV or streaming. NFL games can be viewed on FOX, NBC, CBS ESPN and the NFL Network. If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling. View the NFL TV and streaming schedule below.

 

2021 NFL Week 11 Schedule

Week# Date & Time (ET) Match Up Where to Watch
Week 11 Thursday, November 18, 8:20 p.m
  • New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons
  • FOX/NFLN/AMAZON
Sunday, November 21, 1:00 p.m.
  • Washington Football Team at Carolina Panthers
  • Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns
  • San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
  • New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles
  • FOX
Sunday, November 21, 1:00 p.m.
  • Baltimore Ravens at Chicago Bears
  • Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
  • Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
  • CBS
Sunday, November 21, 4:25 p.m.
  • Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs
  • Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks
  • FOX
Sunday, November 21, 4:05 p.m.
  • Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders
  • CBS
Sunday, November 21, 8:20 p.m.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers
Monday, November 22, 8:15 p.m.
  • New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • ESPN