2021 NFL Week 10 Schedule: How to Watch, Live Stream, Dates, Times, Matchups

By Emily YetzerJul 9, 2021, 2:15 PM EDT
2021 NFL Schedule here
GettyImages
0 Comments

Week 10 of the regular 2021 NFL season kicks off Thursday, November 11 with the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins. Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game.

 

How to Watch NFL Week 10 Games: TV & Live Streaming

Here’s the full schedule for Week 10 games and how to watch every game on TV or streaming. NFL games can be viewed on FOX, NBC, CBS ESPN and the NFL Network. If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling. View the NFL TV and streaming schedule below.

 

2021 NFL Week 10 Schedule

Week# Date & Time (ET) Match Up Where to Watch
Week 10 Thursday, November 11, 8:20 p.m.
  • Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins
  • FOX/NFLN/AMAZON
Sunday, November 14, 1:00 p.m.
  • Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys
  • Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team
  • FOX
Sunday, November 14, 1:00 p.m.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts
  • Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots
  • Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
  • New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans
  • CBS
Sunday, November 14, 4:05 p.m.
  • Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
  • Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers
  • FOX
Sunday, November 14, 4:25 p.m.
  • Philadelphia Eagles at Denver Broncos
  • Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers
  • CBS
Sunday, November 14, 8:20 p.m.
  • Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders
Monday, November 15, 8:15 p.m.
  • Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
  • ESPN