What Olympic Events Are on Thursday, August 5: TV & Live Streaming Schedule

After being postponed due to COVID, the highly anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.

As always, NBC who is home to the Olympics will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.

Thursday, August 5 Tokyo Olympics Schedule

*Check back closer to the Games for a full breakdown on Olympic events to watch on Thursday, August 5 on NBC. Find the full Olympic schedule here – search by sport or date.

Baseball

Venue: Yokohama Baseball Stadium

• Baseball Semifinal (#8)

Starts at 6am EDT

Basketball

Venue: Saitama Super Arena

• Men’s Semifinal

Starts at 12:15am EDT

Venue: Saitama Super Arena

• Men’s Semifinal

Starts at 7am EDT

Beach Volleyball

Venue: Shiokaze Park

• Men’s or Women’s Semifinals (2 matches)

Starts at 8am EDT

Venue: Shiokaze Park

• Women’s Bronze Medal Match

• Women’s Gold Medal Match

• Women’s Victory Ceremony

Starts at 9pm EDT

Boxing

Venue: Kokugikan Arena

• Women’s Light (57-60kg) Semifinals

• Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Semifinals

• Men’s Middle (69-75kg) Semifinals

• Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Final

• Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Victory Ceremony

Starts at 1am EDT

Canoe/Kayak

Venue: Sea Forest Waterway

• Women’s Canoe Double 500m Heats

• Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Heats

• Women’s Kayak Four 500m Heats

• Men’s Kayak Four 500m Heats

• Women’s Canoe Double 500m Quarterfinals

• Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Quarterfinals

Starts at 8:30pm EDT

Cycling

Cycling – Track

Venue: Izu Velodrome

• Women’s Sprint Qualifying

• Men’s Sprint Semifinals

• Women’s Sprint 1/32 Finals

• Women’s Sprint 1/32 Finals Repechages

• Women’s Madison Final

• Men’s Sprint Finals

• Women’s Sprint 1/16 Finals

• Women’s Madison Victory Ceremony

• Women’s Sprint 1/16 Finals Repechages

• Men’s Sprint Victory Ceremony

Starts at 2:30am EDT

Diving

Venue: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

• Women’s 10m Platform Final

• Women’s 10m Platform Victory Ceremony

Starts at 2am EDT

Field Hockey

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium

• Men’s Gold Medal Match

• Men’s Victory Ceremony

Starts at 6am EDT

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium

• Women’s Bronze Medal Match

Starts at 9:30pm EDT

Golf

Venue: Kasumigaseki Country Club

• Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 3

Starts at 6:30pm EDT

Handball

Venue: Yoyogi National Stadium

• Men’s Semifinal

Starts at 4am EDT

Venue: Yoyogi National Stadium

• Men’s Semifinal

Starts at 8am EDT

Karate

Venue: Nippon Budokan

• Women’s Kumite -55 kg Elimination Round

• Women’s Kata Bronze Medal Bouts

• Women’s Kata Final Bout

• Men’s Kumite -67 kg Semifinals

• Women’s Kumite -55 kg Semifinals

• Men’s Kumite -67 kg Final

• Women’s Kumite -55 kg Final

• Women’s Kata Victory Ceremony

• Men’s Kumite -67 kg Victory Ceremony

• Women’s Kumite -55 kg Victory Ceremony

Starts at 4am EDT

Venue: Nippon Budokan

• Men’s Kata Elimination Round

• Men’s Kata Ranking Round

• Women’s Kumite -61 kg Elimination Round

Starts at 9pm EDT

Modern Pentathlon

Venue: Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

• Women’s Fencing Ranking Round

• Men’s Fencing Ranking Round

Starts at 12am EDT

Rythmic Gymnastics

Venues: Ariake Gymnastics Centre

• Individual All-Around Qualification

Starts at 9:20pm EDT

Soccer

Venues: Ibaraki Kashima Stadium

• Women’s Bronze Medal Match

Starts at 4am EDT

Venues: Olympic Stadium

• Women’s Gold Medal Match

• Women’s Victory Ceremony

Starts at 11pm EDT

Sports Climbing

Venues: Aomi Urban Sports Park

• Men’s Combined Final – Speed

• Men’s Combined Final – Bouldering

• Men’s Combined Final – Lead

• Men’s Combined Victory Ceremony

Starts at 4:30am EDT

Table Tennis

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

• Women’s Team Gold Medal Team Match

• Women’s Team Victory Ceremony

Starts at 6:30am EDT

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

• Men’s Team Bronze Medal Team Match

Starts at 10pm EDT

Track & Field

Venues: Olympic Stadium

• Men’s 20km Race Walk Final

• Men’s 20km Race Walk Venue Ceremony

Starts at 3:30am EDT

Venues: Olympic Stadium

• Men’s Shot Put Victory Ceremony

• Men’s Triple Jump Victory Ceremony

• Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw

• Women’s Pole Vault Final

• Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

• Men’s 1500m Semifinals

• Men’s 110m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 400m Final

• Women’s Heptathlon 800m

• Men’s Decathlon 1500m

Starts at 6am EDT

Venues: Olympic Stadium

• Men’s 50km Race Walk Final

• Men’s 50km Race Walk Venue Ceremony

Starts at 4:30pm EDT

Volleyball

Venues: Ariake Arena

• Men’s Semifinal

Starts at 12am EDT

Venues: Ariake Arena

• Men’s Semifinal

Starts at 8am EDT

Water Polo

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Women’s Classification match (5th-8th places)

• Women’s Semifinal

Starts at 1am EDT

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Women’s Classification match (5th-8th places)

• Women’s Semifinal

Starts at 5:20am EDT

Wrestling

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall A

• Men’s Freestyle 74 kg Semifinals

• Men’s Freestyle 125 kg Semifinals

Women’s Freestyle 53 kg Semifinals

• Men’s Freestyle 57 kg Bronze Medal Matches

• Men’s Freestyle 57 kg Final

• Men’s Freestyle 86 kg Bronze Medal Matches

• Men’s Freestyle 86 kg Final

• Men’s Freestyle 57 kg Victory Ceremony

• Women’s Freestyle 57 kg Bronze Medal Matches

• Women’s Freestyle 57 kg Final

• Men’s Freestyle 86 kg Victory Ceremony

• Women’s Freestyle 57 kg Victory Ceremony

Starts at 5:15am EDT

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall A

• Men’s Freestyle 74 kg Repechage

Women’s Freestyle 53 kg Repechage

• Men’s Freestyle 125 kg Repechage

Men’s Freestyle 65 kg 1/8 Finals

• Women’s Freestyle 50 kg 1/8 Finals

• Men’s Freestyle 97 kg 1/8 Finals

• Men’s Freestyle 65 kg 1/4 Finals

• Women’s Freestyle 50 kg 1/4 Finals

• Men’s Freestyle 97 kg 1/4 Finals

Starts at 10pm EDT