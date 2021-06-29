What Olympic Events Are on Thursday, August 5: TV & Live Streaming Schedule

After being postponed due to COVID, the highly anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.
As always, NBC who is home to the Olympics will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.
Thursday, August 5 Tokyo Olympics Schedule
*Check back closer to the Games for a full breakdown on Olympic events to watch on Thursday, August 5 on NBC. Find the full Olympic schedule here – search by sport or date.
Baseball
Venue: Yokohama Baseball Stadium
• Baseball Semifinal (#8)
Starts at 6am EDT
Basketball
Venue: Saitama Super Arena
• Men’s Semifinal
Starts at 12:15am EDT
Venue: Saitama Super Arena
• Men’s Semifinal
Starts at 7am EDT
Beach Volleyball
Venue: Shiokaze Park
• Men’s or Women’s Semifinals (2 matches)
Starts at 8am EDT
Venue: Shiokaze Park
• Women’s Bronze Medal Match
• Women’s Gold Medal Match
• Women’s Victory Ceremony
Starts at 9pm EDT
Boxing
Venue: Kokugikan Arena
• Women’s Light (57-60kg) Semifinals
• Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Semifinals
• Men’s Middle (69-75kg) Semifinals
• Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Final
• Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Victory Ceremony
Starts at 1am EDT
Canoe/Kayak
Venue: Sea Forest Waterway
• Women’s Canoe Double 500m Heats
• Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Heats
• Women’s Kayak Four 500m Heats
• Men’s Kayak Four 500m Heats
• Women’s Canoe Double 500m Quarterfinals
• Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Quarterfinals
Starts at 8:30pm EDT
Cycling
Cycling – Track
Venue: Izu Velodrome
• Women’s Sprint Qualifying
• Men’s Sprint Semifinals
• Women’s Sprint 1/32 Finals
• Women’s Sprint 1/32 Finals Repechages
• Women’s Madison Final
• Men’s Sprint Finals
• Women’s Sprint 1/16 Finals
• Women’s Madison Victory Ceremony
• Women’s Sprint 1/16 Finals Repechages
• Men’s Sprint Victory Ceremony
Starts at 2:30am EDT
Diving
Venue: Tokyo Aquatics Centre
• Women’s 10m Platform Final
• Women’s 10m Platform Victory Ceremony
Starts at 2am EDT
Field Hockey
Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium
• Men’s Gold Medal Match
• Men’s Victory Ceremony
Starts at 6am EDT
Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium
• Women’s Bronze Medal Match
Starts at 9:30pm EDT
Golf
Venue: Kasumigaseki Country Club
• Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 3
Starts at 6:30pm EDT
Handball
Venue: Yoyogi National Stadium
• Men’s Semifinal
Starts at 4am EDT
Venue: Yoyogi National Stadium
• Men’s Semifinal
Starts at 8am EDT
Karate
Venue: Nippon Budokan
• Women’s Kumite -55 kg Elimination Round
• Women’s Kata Bronze Medal Bouts
• Women’s Kata Final Bout
• Men’s Kumite -67 kg Semifinals
• Women’s Kumite -55 kg Semifinals
• Men’s Kumite -67 kg Final
• Women’s Kumite -55 kg Final
• Women’s Kata Victory Ceremony
• Men’s Kumite -67 kg Victory Ceremony
• Women’s Kumite -55 kg Victory Ceremony
Starts at 4am EDT
Venue: Nippon Budokan
• Men’s Kata Elimination Round
• Men’s Kata Ranking Round
• Women’s Kumite -61 kg Elimination Round
Starts at 9pm EDT
Modern Pentathlon
Venue: Musashino Forest Sport Plaza
• Women’s Fencing Ranking Round
• Men’s Fencing Ranking Round
Starts at 12am EDT
Rythmic Gymnastics
Venues: Ariake Gymnastics Centre
• Individual All-Around Qualification
Starts at 9:20pm EDT
Soccer
Venues: Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
• Women’s Bronze Medal Match
Starts at 4am EDT
Venues: Olympic Stadium
• Women’s Gold Medal Match
• Women’s Victory Ceremony
Starts at 11pm EDT
Sports Climbing
Venues: Aomi Urban Sports Park
• Men’s Combined Final – Speed
• Men’s Combined Final – Bouldering
• Men’s Combined Final – Lead
• Men’s Combined Victory Ceremony
Starts at 4:30am EDT
Table Tennis
Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium
• Women’s Team Gold Medal Team Match
• Women’s Team Victory Ceremony
Starts at 6:30am EDT
Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium
• Men’s Team Bronze Medal Team Match
Starts at 10pm EDT
Track & Field
Venues: Olympic Stadium
• Men’s 20km Race Walk Final
• Men’s 20km Race Walk Venue Ceremony
Starts at 3:30am EDT
Venues: Olympic Stadium
• Men’s Shot Put Victory Ceremony
• Men’s Triple Jump Victory Ceremony
• Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw
• Women’s Pole Vault Final
• Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1
• Men’s 1500m Semifinals
• Men’s 110m Hurdles Victory Ceremony
• Men’s 400m Final
• Women’s Heptathlon 800m
• Men’s Decathlon 1500m
Starts at 6am EDT
Venues: Olympic Stadium
• Men’s 50km Race Walk Final
• Men’s 50km Race Walk Venue Ceremony
Starts at 4:30pm EDT
Volleyball
Venues: Ariake Arena
• Men’s Semifinal
Starts at 12am EDT
Venues: Ariake Arena
• Men’s Semifinal
Starts at 8am EDT
Water Polo
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Women’s Classification match (5th-8th places)
• Women’s Semifinal
Starts at 1am EDT
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Women’s Classification match (5th-8th places)
• Women’s Semifinal
Starts at 5:20am EDT
Wrestling
Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall A
• Men’s Freestyle 74 kg Semifinals
• Men’s Freestyle 125 kg Semifinals
Women’s Freestyle 53 kg Semifinals
• Men’s Freestyle 57 kg Bronze Medal Matches
• Men’s Freestyle 57 kg Final
• Men’s Freestyle 86 kg Bronze Medal Matches
• Men’s Freestyle 86 kg Final
• Men’s Freestyle 57 kg Victory Ceremony
• Women’s Freestyle 57 kg Bronze Medal Matches
• Women’s Freestyle 57 kg Final
• Men’s Freestyle 86 kg Victory Ceremony
• Women’s Freestyle 57 kg Victory Ceremony
Starts at 5:15am EDT
Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall A
• Men’s Freestyle 74 kg Repechage
Women’s Freestyle 53 kg Repechage
• Men’s Freestyle 125 kg Repechage
Men’s Freestyle 65 kg 1/8 Finals
• Women’s Freestyle 50 kg 1/8 Finals
• Men’s Freestyle 97 kg 1/8 Finals
• Men’s Freestyle 65 kg 1/4 Finals
• Women’s Freestyle 50 kg 1/4 Finals
• Men’s Freestyle 97 kg 1/4 Finals
Starts at 10pm EDT