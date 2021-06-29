What Olympic Events Are on Sunday, August 8: TV & Live Streaming Schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After being postponed due to COVID, the highly anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.

As always, NBC who is home to the Olympics will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.

Sunday, August 8 Tokyo Olympics Schedule

*Check back closer to the Games for a full breakdown on Olympic events to watch on Sunday, August 8 on NBC. Find the full Olympic schedule here – search by sport or date.

Closing Ceremonies

Boxing

Gold Medal Bouts (4 Classes)

M Light/SH, W Light/Middle

Starts at 1am EDT

Equestrian

Jumping Team Final

Team Jumping

Starts at 6am EDT

Handball

Women’s Gold Medal Game

TBD v TBD

Starts at 2am EDT

Volleyball

Women’s Gold Medal Match

Teams TBD

Starts at 12:30am EDT

Weightlifting

Men’s Bronze Medal Game

Teams TBD

Starts at 12:40am EDT

Men’s Gold Medal Game

Teams TBD

Starts at 3:30am EDT