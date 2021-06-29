What Olympic Events Are on Sunday, August 8: TV & Live Streaming Schedule

After being postponed due to COVID, the highly anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.
As always, NBC who is home to the Olympics will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.
Sunday, August 8 Tokyo Olympics Schedule
*Check back closer to the Games for a full breakdown on Olympic events to watch on Sunday, August 8 on NBC. Find the full Olympic schedule here – search by sport or date.
Closing Ceremonies
Boxing
Gold Medal Bouts (4 Classes)
M Light/SH, W Light/Middle
Starts at 1am EDT
Equestrian
Jumping Team Final
Team Jumping
Starts at 6am EDT
Handball
Women’s Gold Medal Game
TBD v TBD
Starts at 2am EDT
Volleyball
Women’s Gold Medal Match
Teams TBD
Starts at 12:30am EDT
Weightlifting
Men’s Bronze Medal Game
Teams TBD
Starts at 12:40am EDT
Men’s Gold Medal Game
Teams TBD
Starts at 3:30am EDT