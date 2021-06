What Olympic Events Are on Friday, August 6: TV & Live Streaming Schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After being postponed due to COVID, the highly anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.

As always, NBC who is home to the Olympics will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.

Friday, August 6 Tokyo Olympics Schedule

*Check back closer to the Games for a full breakdown on Olympic events to watch on Friday, August 6 on NBC. Find the full OlympicOlympics schedule here – search by sport or date.

Artistic Swimming

Venue: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

• Team Technical Routine

Starts at 6:30am EDT

Baseball

Venue: Yokohama Baseball Stadium

• Baseball Bronze Medal Game (#9)

Starts at 11pm EDT

Basketball

Venue: Saitama Super Arena

• Women’s Semifinal

Starts at 12:40am EDT

Venue: Saitama Super Arena

• Women’s Semifinal

Starts at 7am EDT

Venue: Saitama Super Arena

• Men’s Gold Medal Game

Starts at 10:30pm EDT

Beach Volleyball

Venue: Shiokaze Park

• Men’s Bronze Medal Match

• Men’s Gold Medal Match

• Men’s Victory Ceremony

Starts at 9pm EDT

Boxing

Venue: Kokugikan Arena

• Women’s Middle (69-75kg) Semifinals

• Men’s Light (57-63kg) Semifinals

• Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) Final

• Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) Victory Ceremony

Starts at 1am EDT

Canoe/Kayak

Venue: Sea Forest Waterway

• Women’s Canoe Double 500m Semifinals

• Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Semifinals

• Women’s Kayak Four 500m Semifinals

• Men’s Kayak Four 500m Semifinals

• Women’s Canoe Double 500m Finals

• Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Finals

• Women’s Canoe Double 500m Victory Ceremony

• Women’s Kayak Four 500m Final

• Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Victory Ceremony

• Men’s Kayak Four 500m Final

• Women’s Kayak Four 500m Victory Ceremony

• Men’s Kayak Four 500m Victory Ceremony

Starts at 8:30pm EDT

Cycling

Cycling – Track

Venue: Izu Velodrome

• Women’s Sprint 1/8 Finals

• Men’s Keirin First Round

• Women’s Sprint 1/8 Finals Repechages

• Men’s Keirin Repechages

• Women’s Sprint Quarterfinals

• Men’s Madison Final

• Men’s Madison Victory Ceremony

Starts at 2:30am EDT

Diving

Venue: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

• Men’s 10m Platform Preliminary

Starts at 2am EDT

Venue: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

• Men’s 10m Platform Semifinall

Starts at 9pm EDT

Equestrian

Venue: Equestrian Park

• Jumping Team Qualifier

Starts at 6am EDT

Field Hockey

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium

• Women’s Gold Medal Match

• Women’s Victory Ceremony

Starts at 6am EDT

Golf

Venue: Kasumigaseki Country Club

• Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 4

• Women’s Victory Ceremony

Starts at 6:30pm EDT

Handball

Venue: Yoyogi National Stadium

• Women’s Semifinal

Starts at 4am EDT

Venue: Yoyogi National Stadium

• Women’s Semifinal

Starts at 8am EDT

Karate

Venue: Nippon Budokan

• Men’s Kumite -75 kg Elimination Round

• Men’s Kata Bronze Medal Bouts

• Men’s Kata Final Bout

• Women’s Kumite -61 kg Semifinals

• Men’s Kumite -75 kg Semifinals

• Women’s Kumite -61 kg Final

• Men’s Kumite -75 kg Final

• Men’s Kata Victory Ceremony

• Women’s Kumite -61 kg Victory Ceremony

• Men’s Kumite -75 kg Victory Ceremony

Starts at 4am EDT

Modern Pentathlon

Venue: Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

• Women’s Swimming

• Women’s Fencing Bonus Round

• Women’s Riding Show Jumping

• Women’s Laser Run

• Women’s Victory Ceremony

Starts at 1:30am EDT

Rythmic Gymnastics

Venues: Ariake Gymnastics Centre

• Individual All-Around Qualification

Starts at 1:50am EDT

Venues: Ariake Gymnastics Centre

• Group All-Around Qualification

Starts at 9pm EDT

Soccer

Venues: Saitama Stadium

• Men’s Bronze Medal Match

Starts at 7am EDT

Sports Climbing

Venues: Aomi Urban Sports Park

• Women’s Combined Final – Speed

• Women’s Combined Final – Bouldering

• Women’s Combined Final – Lead

• Women’s Combined Victory Ceremony

Starts at 4:30am EDT

Table Tennis

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

• Men’s Team Gold Medal Team Match

• Men’s Team Victory Ceremony

Starts at 6:30am EDT

Track & Field

Venues: Olympic Stadium

• Women’s 20km Race Walk Final

• Women’s 20km Race Walk Venue Ceremony

Starts at 3:30am EDT

Venues: Olympic Stadium

• Men’s 20km Race Walk Victory Ceremony

• Women’s Pole Vault Victory Ceremony

• Women’s Heptathlon Victory Ceremony

• Men’s Decathlon Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

• Women’s Javelin Throw Final

• Men’s 5000m Final

• Men’s 400m Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 400m Final

• Women’s 1500m Final

• Men’s 5000m Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 400m Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final

• Women’s 1500m Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Final

Starts at 6:50am EDT

Venues: Olympic Stadium

• Women’s Marathon Final

• Women’s Marathon Venue Ceremony

Starts at 6pm EDT

Volleyball

Venues: Ariake Arena

• Women’s Semifinal

Starts at 12am EDT

Venues: Ariake Arena

• Women’s Semifinal

Starts at 8am EDT

Water Polo

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Men’s Classification match (5th-8th places)

• Men’s Semifinal

Starts at 1am EDT

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Men’s Classification match (5th-8th places)

• Men’s Semifinal

Starts at 5:20am EDT

Wrestling

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall A

• Men’s Freestyle 65 kg Semifinals

• Men’s Freestyle 97 kg Semifinals

• Women’s Freestyle 50 kg Semifinals

• Men’s Freestyle 74 kg Bronze Medal Matches

• Men’s Freestyle 74 kg Final

• Men’s Freestyle 125 kg Bronze Medal Matches

• Men’s Freestyle 125 kg Final

• Men’s Freestyle 74 kg Victory Ceremony

• Women’s Freestyle 53 kg Bronze Medal Matches

• Women’s Freestyle 53 kg Final

• Men’s Freestyle 125 kg Victory Ceremony

• Women’s Freestyle 53 kg Victory Ceremony

Starts at 5:15am EDT