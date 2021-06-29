How to Watch Tokyo Olympics Water Polo: TV & Live Streaming Schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After being postponed due to COVID, the highly anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.

As always, NBC who is home to the Olympics will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.

When is Water Polo at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Water Polo is scheduled for Saturday, July 24 – Sunday, August 8.

Tokyo Olympics Water Polo Schedule

*Check back closer to the Games for a full breakdown on where to watch Olympic Water Polo on NBC. Find the full Olympic schedule here.

Saturday, July 24

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Japan vs United States

• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Canada vs Australia

Starts at 1am EDT

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, South Africa vs Spain

• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, China vs ROC*

Starts at 5:20am EDT

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, South Africa vs Italy

• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Hungary vs Greece

Starts at 9pm EDT

Sunday, July 25

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, United States vs Japan

• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Australia vs Montenegro

Starts at 1am EDT

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Serbia vs Spain

• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Croatia vs Kazakhstan

Starts at 5:20am EDT

Monday, July 26

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, United States vs China

• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, ROC* vs Hungary

Starts at 1am EDT

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Australia vs Netherlands

• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Spain vs Canada

Starts at 5:20am EDT

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, South Africa vs United States

• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Montenegro vs Spain

Starts at 9pm EDT

Tuesday, July 27

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Kazakhstan vs Serbia

• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Italy vs Greece

Starts at 1am EDT

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Japan vs Hungary

• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Australia vs Croatia

Starts at 5:20am EDT

Wednesday, July 28

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Hungary vs United States

• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Canada vs South Africa

Starts at 1am EDT

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, China vs Japan

• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Netherlands vs Spain

Starts at 5:20am EDT

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Hungary vs South Africa

• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Spain vs Kazakhstan

Starts at 9pmm EDT

Thursday, July 29

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, United States vs Italy

• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Croatia vs Montenegro

Starts at 1am EDT

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Greece vs Japan

• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Serbia vs Australia

Starts at 5:20am EDT

Friday, July 30

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, South Africa vs Netherlands

• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, United States vs ROC*

Starts at 1am EDT

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Japan vs Hungary

• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Spain vs Australia

Starts at 5:20am EDT

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Montenegro vs Kazakhstan

• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Australia vs Spain

Starts at 9pm EDT

Saturday, July 31

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, United States vs Hungary

• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Croatia vs Serbia

Starts at 1am EDT

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Italy vs Japan

• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, South Africa vs Greece

Starts at 5:20am EDT

Sunday, August 1

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Hungary vs China

• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Netherlands vs Canada

Starts at 1am EDT

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, ROC* vs Japan

• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Australia vs South Africa

Starts at 5:20am EDT

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Hungary vs Italy

• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Greece vs United States

Starts at 9pm EDT

Monday, August 2

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Serbia vs Montenegro

• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Spain vs Croatia

Starts at 1am EDT

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Japan vs South Africa

• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Australia vs Kazakhstan

Starts at 5:20am EDT

Tuesday, August 3

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Women’s Quarterfinals (2 matches)

Starts at 1am EDT

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Women’s Quarterfinals (2 matches)

Starts at 5:20am EDT

Wednesday, August 4

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Men’s Quarterfinals (2 matches)

Starts at 1am EDT

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Men’s Quarterfinals (2 matches)

Starts at 5:20am EDT

Thursday, August 5

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Women’s Classification match (5th-8th places)

• Women’s Semifinal

Starts at 1am EDT

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Women’s Classification match (5th-8th places)

• Women’s Semifinal

Starts at 5:20am EDT

Friday, August 6

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Men’s Classification match (5th-8th places)

• Men’s Semifinal

Starts at 1am EDT

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Men’s Classification match (5th-8th places)

• Men’s Semifinal

Starts at 5:20am EDT

Saturday, August 7

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Men’s Classification match (5th-8th places)

• Men’s Semifinal

Starts at 1am EDT

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Men’s Classification match (5th-8th places)

• Men’s Semifinal

Starts at 5:20am EDT

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

• Women’s classification match (7th-8th places)

• Women’s classification match (5th-6th places)

Starts at 8:30pm EDT

Sunday, August 8

Men’s Bronze Medal Game

Teams TBD

Starts at 12:40am EDT

Men’s Gold Medal Game

Teams TBD

Starts at 3:30am EDT