How to Watch Tokyo Olympics Water Polo: TV & Live Streaming Schedule

After being postponed due to COVID, the highly anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.
As always, NBC who is home to the Olympics will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.
When is Water Polo at Tokyo Olympics 2020?
Water Polo is scheduled for Saturday, July 24 – Sunday, August 8.
Tokyo Olympics Water Polo Schedule
*Check back closer to the Games for a full breakdown on where to watch Olympic Water Polo on NBC. Find the full Olympic schedule here.
Saturday, July 24
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Japan vs United States
• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Canada vs Australia
Starts at 1am EDT
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, South Africa vs Spain
• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, China vs ROC*
Starts at 5:20am EDT
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, South Africa vs Italy
• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Hungary vs Greece
Starts at 9pm EDT
Sunday, July 25
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, United States vs Japan
• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Australia vs Montenegro
Starts at 1am EDT
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Serbia vs Spain
• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Croatia vs Kazakhstan
Starts at 5:20am EDT
Monday, July 26
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, United States vs China
• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, ROC* vs Hungary
Starts at 1am EDT
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Australia vs Netherlands
• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Spain vs Canada
Starts at 5:20am EDT
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, South Africa vs United States
• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Montenegro vs Spain
Starts at 9pm EDT
Tuesday, July 27
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Kazakhstan vs Serbia
• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Italy vs Greece
Starts at 1am EDT
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Japan vs Hungary
• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Australia vs Croatia
Starts at 5:20am EDT
Wednesday, July 28
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Hungary vs United States
• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Canada vs South Africa
Starts at 1am EDT
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, China vs Japan
• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Netherlands vs Spain
Starts at 5:20am EDT
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Hungary vs South Africa
• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Spain vs Kazakhstan
Starts at 9pmm EDT
Thursday, July 29
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, United States vs Italy
• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Croatia vs Montenegro
Starts at 1am EDT
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Greece vs Japan
• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Serbia vs Australia
Starts at 5:20am EDT
Friday, July 30
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, South Africa vs Netherlands
• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, United States vs ROC*
Starts at 1am EDT
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Japan vs Hungary
• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Spain vs Australia
Starts at 5:20am EDT
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Montenegro vs Kazakhstan
• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Australia vs Spain
Starts at 9pm EDT
Saturday, July 31
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, United States vs Hungary
• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Croatia vs Serbia
Starts at 1am EDT
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Italy vs Japan
• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, South Africa vs Greece
Starts at 5:20am EDT
Sunday, August 1
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Hungary vs China
• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Netherlands vs Canada
Starts at 1am EDT
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, ROC* vs Japan
• Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Australia vs South Africa
Starts at 5:20am EDT
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Hungary vs Italy
• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Greece vs United States
Starts at 9pm EDT
Monday, August 2
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Serbia vs Montenegro
• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Spain vs Croatia
Starts at 1am EDT
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Japan vs South Africa
• Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Australia vs Kazakhstan
Starts at 5:20am EDT
Tuesday, August 3
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Women’s Quarterfinals (2 matches)
Starts at 1am EDT
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Women’s Quarterfinals (2 matches)
Starts at 5:20am EDT
Wednesday, August 4
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Men’s Quarterfinals (2 matches)
Starts at 1am EDT
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Men’s Quarterfinals (2 matches)
Starts at 5:20am EDT
Thursday, August 5
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Women’s Classification match (5th-8th places)
• Women’s Semifinal
Starts at 1am EDT
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Women’s Classification match (5th-8th places)
• Women’s Semifinal
Starts at 5:20am EDT
Friday, August 6
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Men’s Classification match (5th-8th places)
• Men’s Semifinal
Starts at 1am EDT
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Men’s Classification match (5th-8th places)
• Men’s Semifinal
Starts at 5:20am EDT
Saturday, August 7
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Men’s Classification match (5th-8th places)
• Men’s Semifinal
Starts at 1am EDT
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Men’s Classification match (5th-8th places)
• Men’s Semifinal
Starts at 5:20am EDT
Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
• Women’s classification match (7th-8th places)
• Women’s classification match (5th-6th places)
Starts at 8:30pm EDT
Sunday, August 8
Men’s Bronze Medal Game
Teams TBD
Starts at 12:40am EDT
Men’s Gold Medal Game
Teams TBD
Starts at 3:30am EDT