How to Watch Tokyo Olympics Triathlon: TV & Live Streaming Schedule

After being postponed due to COVID, the highly anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.
As always, NBC who is home to the Olympics will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.
When is Triathlon at Tokyo Olympics 2020?
Triathlon is scheduled for Sunday, July 25 – Tuesday, July 27.
Tokyo Olympics Triathlon Schedule
Find the full Olympic schedule here.
Sunday, July 25
Venues: Odaiba Marine Park
• Men
• Men’s Victory Ceremony
Starts at 5:30pm EDT
Monday, July 26
Venues: Odaiba Marine Park
• Women
• Women’s Victory Ceremony
Starts at 5:30pm EDT
Tuesday, July 27
Venues: Odaiba Marine Park
• Mixed Relay
• Mixed Relay Victory Ceremony
Starts at 6:30pm EDT