How to Watch Tokyo Olympics Triathlon: TV & Live Streaming Schedule

After being postponed due to COVID, the highly anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.

As always, NBC who is home to the Olympics will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.

When is Triathlon at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Triathlon is scheduled for Sunday, July 25 – Tuesday, July 27.

Tokyo Olympics Triathlon Schedule

*Check back closer to the Games for a full breakdown on where to watch Olympic Triathlon on NBC. Find the full Olympic schedule here.

Sunday, July 25

Venues: Odaiba Marine Park

• Men

• Men’s Victory Ceremony

Starts at 5:30pm EDT

Monday, July 26

Venues: Odaiba Marine Park

• Women

• Women’s Victory Ceremony

Starts at 5:30pm EDT

Tuesday, July 27

Venues: Odaiba Marine Park

• Mixed Relay

• Mixed Relay Victory Ceremony

Starts at 6:30pm EDT