How to Watch Tokyo Olympics Trampoline: TV & Live Streaming Schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After being postponed due to COVID, the highly anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.

As always, NBC who is home to the Olympics will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.

When is Trampoline at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Trampoline is scheduled for Friday, July 30 – Saturday, July 31.

Tokyo Olympics Trampoline Schedule

*Check back closer to the Games for a full breakdown on where to watch Olympic Trampoline on NBC. Find the full Olympic schedule here.

Friday, July 30

Venues: Ariake Gymnastics Centre

• Women’s Qualification

• Women’s Final

• Women’s Victory Ceremony

Starts at 12am EDT

Saturday, July 31

Venues: Ariake Gymnastics Centre

• Men’s Qualification

• Men’s Final

• Men’s Victory Ceremony

Starts at 12am EDT