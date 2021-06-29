How to Watch Tokyo Olympics Trampoline: TV & Live Streaming Schedule

After being postponed due to COVID, the highly anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.
As always, NBC who is home to the Olympics will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.
When is Trampoline at Tokyo Olympics 2020?
Trampoline is scheduled for Friday, July 30 – Saturday, July 31.
Tokyo Olympics Trampoline Schedule
*Check back closer to the Games for a full breakdown on where to watch Olympic Trampoline on NBC. Find the full Olympic schedule here.
Friday, July 30
Venues: Ariake Gymnastics Centre
• Women’s Qualification
• Women’s Final
• Women’s Victory Ceremony
Starts at 12am EDT
Saturday, July 31
Venues: Ariake Gymnastics Centre
• Men’s Qualification
• Men’s Final
• Men’s Victory Ceremony
Starts at 12am EDT