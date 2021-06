Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

How to Watch Tokyo Olympics Track & Field: TV & Live Streaming Schedule

After being postponed due to COVID, the highly anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.

As always, NBC who is home to the Olympics will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.

When is Track & Field at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Track & Field is scheduled for Thursday, July 29 – Saturday, August 7.

Tokyo Olympics Track & Field Schedule

*Check back closer to the Games for a full breakdown on where to watch Olympic Track & Field on NBC. Find the full Olympic schedule here.

Thursday, July 29

Venues: Olympic Stadium

• Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1

• Men’s High Jump Qualifying Round

• Men’s Discus Throw Qualifying Round

• Women’s 800m Round 1

• Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1

• Women’s 100m Round 1

Starts at 8pm EDT

Friday, July 30

Venues: Olympic Stadium

• Women’s 5000m Round 1

• Women’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round

• Women’s Shot Put Qualifying Round

• Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

• Men’s 10,000m Final

Starts at 6am EDT

Venues: Olympic Stadium

• Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1

• Women’s Discus Throw Qualifying Round

• Men’s Pole Vault Qualifying Round

• Men’s 800m Round 1

• Women’s 100m Hurdles Qualifying Round

• Men’s 100m Preliminary Round

Starts at 8pm EDT

Saturday, July 31

Venues: Olympic Stadium

• Men’s 10,000m Victory Ceremony

• Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round

• Women’s 100m Semifinals

• Men’s 100m Round 1

• Men’s Discus Throw Final

• Women’s 800m Semifinals

• Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Final

• Women’s 100m Final

Starts at 6am EDT

Venues: Olympic Stadium

• Women’s Hammer Throw Qualifying Round

• Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1

• Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Round

• Men’s Discus Throw Victory Ceremony

• Women’s Shot Put Final

• Men’s 400m Round 1

• Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony

Starts at 8:10pm EDT

Sunday, August 1

Venues: Olympic Stadium

• Women’s 100m Victory Ceremony

• Men’s High Jump Final

• Men’s 100m Semifinals

• Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinals

• Women’s Shot Put Victory Ceremony

• Women’s Triple Jump Final

• Men’s 800m Semifinals

• Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals

• Men’s High Jump Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 100m Final

Starts at 6am EDT

Venues: Olympic Stadium

• Men’s Hammer Throw Qualifying Round

• Women’s 1500m Round 1

• Women’s Triple Jump Victory Ceremony

• Men’s Long Jump Final

• Women’s 200m Round 1

• Women’s 100m Hurdles Final

Starts at 8pm EDT

Monday, August 2

Venues: Olympic Stadium

• Men’s 100m Victory Ceremony

• Men’s Long Jump Victory Ceremony

• Women’s Pole Vault Qualifying Round

• Women’s 200m Semifinals

• Women’s 100m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

• Women’s Discus Throw Final

• Men’s 400m Semifinals

• Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals

• Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

• Women’s 5000m Final

Starts at 6am EDT

Venues: Olympic Stadium

• Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round

• Men’s 1500m Round 1

• Women’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Round

• Women’s 400m Round 1

• Women’s Discus Throw Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Victory Ceremony

• Women’s Long Jump Final

• Men’s 200m Round 1

• Men’s 400m Hurdles Final

• Women’s 5000m Victory Ceremony

Starts at 8pm EDT

Tuesday, August 3

Venues: Olympic Stadium

• Women’s Long Jump Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1

• Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Round

• Men’s Pole Vault Final

• Men’s 400m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 5000m Round 1

• Women’s Hammer Throw Final

• Men’s 200m Semifinals

• Women’s 800m Final

• Women’s 200m Final

Starts at 6am EDT

Venues: Olympic Stadium

• Men’s Decathlon 100m

• Men’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Round

• Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles

• Men’s Decathlon Long Jump

• Men’s Pole Vault Victory Ceremony

• Women’s Heptathlon High Jump

• Women’s Hammer Throw Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 800m Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 110m Hurdles Semifinals

• Women’s 400m Hurdles Final

• Men’s Decathlon Shot Put

• Women’s 400m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

Starts at 8pm EDT

Wednesday, August 4

Venues: Olympic Stadium

• Men’s Decathlon High Jump

• Women’s 1500m Semifinals

• Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put

• Women’s 400m Semifinals

• Women’s 200m Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

• Men’s Hammer Throw Final

• Women’s Heptathlon 200m

• Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 800m Final

• Men’s Decathlon 400m

• Men’s 200m Final

Starts at 5:30am EDT

Venues: Olympic Stadium

• Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles

• Women’s High Jump Qualifying Round

• Men’s Hammer Throw Victory Ceremony

• Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump

• Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw

• Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1

• Men’s 800m Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 200m Victory Ceremony

• Men’s Triple Jump Final

• Men’s Shot Put Final

• Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1

• Men’s 110m Hurdles Final

• Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault

• Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw

Starts at 8pm EDT

Thursday, August 5

Venues: Olympic Stadium

• Men’s 20km Race Walk Final

• Men’s 20km Race Walk Venue Ceremony

Starts at 3:30am EDT

Venues: Olympic Stadium

• Men’s Shot Put Victory Ceremony

• Men’s Triple Jump Victory Ceremony

• Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw

• Women’s Pole Vault Final

• Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

• Men’s 1500m Semifinals

• Men’s 110m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 400m Final

• Women’s Heptathlon 800m

• Men’s Decathlon 1500m

Starts at 6am EDT

Venues: Olympic Stadium

• Men’s 50km Race Walk Final

• Men’s 50km Race Walk Venue Ceremony

Starts at 4:30pm EDT

Friday, August 6

Venues: Olympic Stadium

• Women’s 20km Race Walk Final

• Women’s 20km Race Walk Venue Ceremony

Starts at 3:30am EDT

Venues: Olympic Stadium

• Men’s 20km Race Walk Victory Ceremony

• Women’s Pole Vault Victory Ceremony

• Women’s Heptathlon Victory Ceremony

• Men’s Decathlon Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

• Women’s Javelin Throw Final

• Men’s 5000m Final

• Men’s 400m Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 400m Final

• Women’s 1500m Final

• Men’s 5000m Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 400m Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final

• Women’s 1500m Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Final

Starts at 6:50am EDT

Venues: Olympic Stadium

• Women’s Marathon Final

• Women’s Marathon Venue Ceremony

Starts at 6pm EDT

Saturday, August 7

Venues: Olympic Stadium

• Men’s 50km Race Walk Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 20km Race Walk Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Victory Ceremony

• Women’s High Jump Final

Women’s 10,000m Final

• Men’s Javelin Throw Final

• Women’s Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 1500m Final

• Women’s 10,000m Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 1500m Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final

• Men’s Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final

• Women’s High Jump Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony

Starts at 6am EDT

Venues: Olympic Stadium

• Men’s Marathon Final

• Men’s Marathon Venue Ceremony

Starts at 6pm EDT