How to Watch Tokyo Olympics Tennis: TV & Live Streaming Schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After being postponed due to COVID, the highly anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.

As always, NBC who is home to the Olympics will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.

When is Tennis at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Tennis is scheduled for Friday, July 23 – Saturday, July 31.

Tokyo Olympics Tennis Schedule

*Check back closer to the Games for a full breakdown on where to watch Olympic Tennis on NBC. Find the full Olympic schedule here.

Friday, July 23

Venues: Ariake Tennis Park – Center Court, Court 1-11

• Men’s Singles First Round

• Women’s Singles First Round

• Men’s Doubles First Round

• Women’s Doubles First Round

Starts at 10pm EDT

Saturday, July 24

Venues: Ariake Tennis Park – Center Court, Court 1-11

• Men’s Singles First Round

• Women’s Singles First Round

• Men’s Doubles First Round

• Women’s Doubles First Round

Starts at 10pm EDT

Sunday, July 25

Venues: Ariake Tennis Park – Center Court, Court 1-11

• Men’s Singles Second Round

• Women’s Singles Second Round

• Men’s Doubles Second Round

• Women’s Doubles Second Round

Starts at 10pm EDT

Monday, July 26

Venues: Ariake Tennis Park – Center Court, Court 1-11

• Men’s Singles Second Round

• Women’s Singles Third Round

• Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals

• Women’s Doubles Second Round/Quarterfinals

Starts at 10pm EDT

Tuesday, July 27

Venues: Ariake Tennis Park – Center Court, Court 1-11

• Men’s Singles Third Round

• Women’s Singles Quarterfinals

• Men’s Doubles Semifinals

• Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals

• Mixed Doubles First Round

Starts at 10pm EDT

Wednesday, July 28

Venues: Ariake Tennis Park – Center Court, Court 1-2

• Men’s Singles Quarterfinals

• Women’s Singles Semifinals

• Women’s Doubles Semifinals

• Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals

Starts at 10pm EDT

Thursday, July 29

Venues: Ariake Tennis Park – Center Court, Court 1-2

• Men’s Singles Semifinals

• Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match

• Men’s Doubles Victory Ceremony

• Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match

• Mixed Doubles Semifinals

Starts at 11pm EDT

Friday, July 30

Venues: Ariake Tennis Park – Center Court, Court 1

• Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match

• Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match

• Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match

• Women’s Singles Victory Ceremony

• Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match

• Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Starts at 11pm EDT

Saturday, July 31

Venues: Ariake Tennis Park – Center Court

• Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match

• Men’s Singles Victory Ceremony

• Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match

• Women’s Doubles Victory Ceremony

• Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match

• Mixed Doubles Victory Ceremony

Starts at 11pm EDT