How to Watch Tokyo Olympics Tennis: TV & Live Streaming Schedule

After being postponed due to COVID, the highly anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.
As always, NBC who is home to the Olympics will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.
When is Tennis at Tokyo Olympics 2020?
Tennis is scheduled for Friday, July 23 – Saturday, July 31.
Tokyo Olympics Tennis Schedule
*Check back closer to the Games for a full breakdown on where to watch Olympic Tennis on NBC. Find the full Olympic schedule here.
Friday, July 23
Venues: Ariake Tennis Park – Center Court, Court 1-11
• Men’s Singles First Round
• Women’s Singles First Round
• Men’s Doubles First Round
• Women’s Doubles First Round
Starts at 10pm EDT
Saturday, July 24
Venues: Ariake Tennis Park – Center Court, Court 1-11
• Men’s Singles First Round
• Women’s Singles First Round
• Men’s Doubles First Round
• Women’s Doubles First Round
Starts at 10pm EDT
Sunday, July 25
Venues: Ariake Tennis Park – Center Court, Court 1-11
• Men’s Singles Second Round
• Women’s Singles Second Round
• Men’s Doubles Second Round
• Women’s Doubles Second Round
Starts at 10pm EDT
Monday, July 26
Venues: Ariake Tennis Park – Center Court, Court 1-11
• Men’s Singles Second Round
• Women’s Singles Third Round
• Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals
• Women’s Doubles Second Round/Quarterfinals
Starts at 10pm EDT
Tuesday, July 27
Venues: Ariake Tennis Park – Center Court, Court 1-11
• Men’s Singles Third Round
• Women’s Singles Quarterfinals
• Men’s Doubles Semifinals
• Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals
• Mixed Doubles First Round
Starts at 10pm EDT
Wednesday, July 28
Venues: Ariake Tennis Park – Center Court, Court 1-2
• Men’s Singles Quarterfinals
• Women’s Singles Semifinals
• Women’s Doubles Semifinals
• Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals
Starts at 10pm EDT
Thursday, July 29
Venues: Ariake Tennis Park – Center Court, Court 1-2
• Men’s Singles Semifinals
• Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match
• Men’s Doubles Victory Ceremony
• Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match
• Mixed Doubles Semifinals
Starts at 11pm EDT
Friday, July 30
Venues: Ariake Tennis Park – Center Court, Court 1
• Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match
• Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match
• Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match
• Women’s Singles Victory Ceremony
• Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match
• Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match
Starts at 11pm EDT
Saturday, July 31
Venues: Ariake Tennis Park – Center Court
• Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match
• Men’s Singles Victory Ceremony
• Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match
• Women’s Doubles Victory Ceremony
• Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match
• Mixed Doubles Victory Ceremony
Starts at 11pm EDT