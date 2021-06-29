How to Watch Tokyo Olympics Swimming: TV & Live Streaming Schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After being postponed due to COVID, the highly anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.

As always, NBC who is home to the Olympics will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.

When is Swimming at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Swimming is scheduled for Saturday, July 24 – Wednesday, August 4

.

Tokyo Olympics Swimming Schedule

*Check back closer to the Games for a full breakdown on where to watch Olympic Swimming on NBC. Find the full Olympic schedule here.

Saturday, July 24

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

• Men’s 400m Individual Medley – Heats

• Women’s 100m Butterfly – Heats

• Men’s 400m Freestyle – Heats

• Women’s 400m Individual Medley – Heats

• Men’s 100m Breaststroke – Heats

• Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay – Heats

Starts at 6am EDT

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

• Men’s 400m Individual Medley Final

• Women’s 100m Butterfly Semifinals

• Men’s 400m Freestyle Final

• Men’s 400m Individual Medley Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 400m Individual Medley Final

• Men’s 400m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 100m Breaststroke Semifinals

• Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final

• Women’s 400m Individual Medley Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Victory Ceremony

Starts at 9:30pm EDT

Sunday, July 25

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

• Women’s 100m Backstroke – Heats

• Men’s 200m Freestyle – Heats

• Women’s 100m Breaststroke – Heats

• Men’s 100m Backstroke – Heats

• Women’s 400m Freestyle – Heats

• Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay – Heats

Starts at 6am EDT

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

• Women’s 100m Butterfly Final

• Men’s 200m Freestyle Semifinals

• Women’s 100m Breaststroke Semifinals

• Women’s 100m Butterfly Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 100m Breaststroke Final

• Women’s 400m Freestyle Final

• Men’s 100m Backstroke Semifinals

• Men’s 100m Breaststroke Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 100m Backstroke Semifinals

• Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final

• Women’s 400m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Victory Ceremony

Starts at 9:30pm EDT

Monday, July 26

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

• Women’s 200m Freestyle – Heats

• Men’s 200m Butterfly – Heats

• Women’s 200m Individual Medley – Heats

• Women’s 1500m Freestyle – Heats

Starts at 6am EDT

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

• Women’s 200m Freestyle Semifinals

• Men’s 200m Freestyle Final

• Women’s 100m Backstroke Final

• Men’s 100m Backstroke Final

• Men’s 200m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 100m Breaststroke Final

• Women’s 100m Backstroke Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 200m Butterfly Semifinals

• Men’s 100m Backstroke Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 200m Individual Medley Semifinals

• Women’s 100m Breaststroke Victory Ceremony

Starts at 9:30pm EDT

Tuesday, July 27

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

• Men’s 100m Freestyle – Heats

• Women’s 200m Butterfly – Heats

• Men’s 200m Breaststroke – Heats

• Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay – Heats

• Men’s 800m Freestyle – Heats

Starts at 6am EDT

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

• Men’s 100m Freestyle Semifinals

• Women’s 200m Freestyle Final

• Men’s 200m Butterfly Final

• Women’s 200m Butterfly Semifinals

• Women’s 200m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 200m Breaststroke Semifinals

• Men’s 200m Butterfly Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 200m Individual Medley Final

• Women’s 1500m Freestyle Final

• Women’s 200m Individual Medley Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final

• Women’s 1500m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

Starts at 9:30pm EDT

Wednesday, July 28

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

• Women’s 100m Freestyle – Heats

• Men’s 200m Backstroke – Heats

• Women’s 200m Breaststroke – Heats

• Men’s 200m Individual Medley – Heats

• Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay – Heats

Starts at 6am EDT

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

• Men’s 800m Freestyle Final

• Men’s 200m Breaststroke Final

• Women’s 100m Freestyle Semifinals

• Men’s 200m Backstroke Semifinals

• Men’s 800m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 200m Butterfly Final

• Men’s 100m Freestyle Final

• Men’s 200m Breaststroke Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 200m Breaststroke Semifinals

• Men’s 200m Individual Medley Semifinals

• Women’s 200m Butterfly Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final

• Men’s 100m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Victory Ceremony

Starts at 9:30pm EDT

Thursday, July 29

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

• Women’s 800m Freestyle – Heats

• Men’s 100m Butterfly – Heats

• Women’s 200m Backstroke – Heats

• Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay – Heats

Starts at 6am EDT

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

• Men’s 100m Butterfly Semifinals

• Women’s 200m Breaststroke Final

• Men’s 200m Backstroke Final

• Women’s 100m Freestyle Final

• Women’s 200m Breaststroke Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 200m Individual Medley Final

• Men’s 200m Backstroke Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 200m Backstroke Semifinals

• Women’s 100m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 200m Individual Medley Victory Ceremony

Starts at 9:30pm EDT

Friday, July 30

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

• Men’s 50m Freestyle – Heats

• Women’s 50m Freestyle – Heats

• Men’s 1500m Freestyle – Heats

• Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay – Heats

• Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay – Heat

Starts at 6am EDT

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

• Men’s 100m Butterfly Final

• Women’s 200m Backstroke Final

• Women’s 800m Freestyle Final

• Men’s 100m Butterfly Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 50m Freestyle Semifinals

• Women’s 200m Backstroke Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 50m Freestyle Semifinals

• Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final

• Women’s 800m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

• Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay Victory Ceremony

Starts at 9:30pm EDT

Saturday, July 31

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

• Men’s 50m Freestyle Final

• Women’s 50m Freestyle Final

• Men’s 1500m Freestyle Final

• Men’s 50m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final

• Women’s 50m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final

• Men’s 1500m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Victory Ceremony

Starts at 9:30pm EDT

Tuesday, August 3

Open Water

Women’s 10km

Starts at 5:30pm EDT

Wednesday, August 4

Open Water

Men’s 10km

Starts at 5:30pm EDT