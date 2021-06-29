How to Watch Tokyo Olympics Sport Climbing: TV & Live Streaming Schedule

After being postponed due to COVID, the highly anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.
As always, NBC who is home to the Olympics will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.
When is Sport Climbing at Tokyo Olympics 2020?
Sport Climbing is scheduled for Tuesday, August 3 – Friday, August 6
.
Tokyo Olympics Sport Climbing Schedule
*Check back closer to the Games for a full breakdown on where to watch Olympic Sport Climbing on NBC. Find the full Olympic schedule here.
Tuesday, August 3
Venues: Aomi Urban Sports Park
• Men’s Combined Qualification – Speed
• Men’s Combined Qualification – Bouldering
• Men’s Combined Qualification – Lead
Starts at 4am EDT
Wednesday, August 4
Venues: Aomi Urban Sports Park
• Women’s Combined Qualification – Speed
• Women’s Combined Qualification – Bouldering
• Women’s Combined Qualification – Lead
Starts at 4am EDT
Thursday, August 5
Venues: Aomi Urban Sports Park
• Men’s Combined Final – Speed
• Men’s Combined Final – Bouldering
• Men’s Combined Final – Lead
• Men’s Combined Victory Ceremony
Starts at 4:30am EDT
Friday, August 6
Venues: Aomi Urban Sports Park
• Women’s Combined Final – Speed
• Women’s Combined Final – Bouldering
• Women’s Combined Final – Lead
• Women’s Combined Victory Ceremony
Starts at 4:30am EDT