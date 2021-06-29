How to Watch Tokyo Olympics Modern Pentathlon: TV & Live Streaming Schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After being postponed due to COVID, the highly anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.

As always, NBC who is home to the Olympics will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.

When is Modern Pentathlon at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Modern Pentathlon is scheduled for Thursday, August 5 – Saturday, August 7.

Tokyo Olympics Modern Pentathlon Schedule

*Check back closer to the Games for a full breakdown on where to watch Olympic Modern Pentathlon on NBC. Find the full Olympic schedule here.

Thursday, August 5

Venue: Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

• Women’s Fencing Ranking Round

• Men’s Fencing Ranking Round

Starts at 12am EDT

Friday, August 6

Venue: Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

• Women’s Swimming

• Women’s Fencing Bonus Round

• Women’s Riding Show Jumping

• Women’s Laser Run

• Women’s Victory Ceremony

Starts at 1:30am EDT

Saturday, August 7

Venue: Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

• Men’s Swimming

• Men’s Fencing Bonus Round

• Men’s Riding Show Jumping

• Men’s Laser Run

• Men’s Victory Ceremony

Starts at 1:30am EDT