How to Watch Tokyo Olympics Golf: TV & Live Streaming Schedule

After being postponed due to COVID, the highly anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.

As always, NBC who is home to the Olympics will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.

When is Golf at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Golf is scheduled for Wednesday, July 28 – Friday, August 6.

Tokyo Olympics Golf Schedule

*Check back closer to the Games for a full breakdown on where to watch Olympic Golf on NBC. Find the full Olympic schedule here.

Wednesday, July 28

Venue: Kasumigaseki Country Club

• Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 1

Starts at 6:30pm EDT

Thursday, July 29

Venue: Kasumigaseki Country Club

• Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2

Starts at 6:30pm EDT

Friday, July 30

Venue: Kasumigaseki Country Club

• Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 3

Starts at 6:30pm EDT

Saturday, July 31

Venue: Kasumigaseki Country Club

• Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 4

• Men’s Victory Ceremony

Starts at 6:30pm EDT

Tuesday, August 3

Venue: Kasumigaseki Country Club

• Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 1

Starts at 6:30pm EDT

Wednesday, August 4

Venue: Kasumigaseki Country Club

• Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2

Starts at 6:30pm EDT

Thursday, August 5

Venue: Kasumigaseki Country Club

• Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 3

Starts at 6:30pm EDT

Friday, August 6

Venue: Kasumigaseki Country Club

• Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 4

• Women’s Victory Ceremony

Starts at 6:30pm EDT