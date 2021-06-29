How to Watch Tokyo Olympics Golf: TV & Live Streaming Schedule

After being postponed due to COVID, the highly anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.
As always, NBC who is home to the Olympics will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.
When is Golf at Tokyo Olympics 2020?
Golf is scheduled for Wednesday, July 28 – Friday, August 6.
Tokyo Olympics Golf Schedule
*Check back closer to the Games for a full breakdown on where to watch Olympic Golf on NBC. Find the full Olympic schedule here.
Wednesday, July 28
Venue: Kasumigaseki Country Club
• Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 1
Starts at 6:30pm EDT
Thursday, July 29
Venue: Kasumigaseki Country Club
• Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2
Starts at 6:30pm EDT
Friday, July 30
Venue: Kasumigaseki Country Club
• Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 3
Starts at 6:30pm EDT
Saturday, July 31
Venue: Kasumigaseki Country Club
• Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 4
• Men’s Victory Ceremony
Starts at 6:30pm EDT
Tuesday, August 3
Venue: Kasumigaseki Country Club
• Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 1
Starts at 6:30pm EDT
Wednesday, August 4
Venue: Kasumigaseki Country Club
• Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2
Starts at 6:30pm EDT
Thursday, August 5
Venue: Kasumigaseki Country Club
• Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 3
Starts at 6:30pm EDT
Friday, August 6
Venue: Kasumigaseki Country Club
• Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 4
• Women’s Victory Ceremony
Starts at 6:30pm EDT