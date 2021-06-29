Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to Watch Tokyo Olympics Artistic Swimming: TV & Live Streaming Schedule

After being postponed due to COVID, the highly anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.

As always, NBC who is home to the Olympics will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.

When is Artistic Swimming at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Artistic Swimming is scheduled for Monday, August 2 – Saturday, August 7

Tokyo Olympics Artistic Swimming Schedule

Check back closer to the Games for a full breakdown on where to watch Olympic Artistic Swimming on NBC. Find the full Olympic schedule here.

Monday, August 2

Venue: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

• Duet Free Routine Preliminary

Starts at 6:30am EDT

Tuesday, August 3

Venue: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

• Duet Technical Routine

Starts at 6:30am EDT

Wednesday, August 4

Venue: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

• Duet Free Routine Final

• Duet Victory Ceremony

Starts at 6:30am EDT

Friday, August 6

Venue: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

• Team Technical Routine

Starts at 6:30am EDT

Saturday, August 7

Venue: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

• Team Free Routine

• Team Victory Ceremony

Starts at 6:30am EDT