How to Watch Tokyo Olympics Artistic Swimming: TV & Live Streaming Schedule

By Emily YetzerJun 29, 2021, 6:11 AM EDT
After being postponed due to COVID, the highly anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.

As always, NBC who is home to the Olympics will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.

When is Artistic Swimming at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Artistic Swimming is scheduled for Monday, August 2 – Saturday, August 7

Tokyo Olympics Artistic Swimming Schedule

*Check back closer to the Games for a full breakdown on where to watch Olympic Artistic Swimming on NBC. Find the full Olympic schedule here.

Monday, August 2

Venue: Tokyo Aquatics Centre
• Duet Free Routine Preliminary
Starts at 6:30am EDT

Tuesday, August 3

Venue: Tokyo Aquatics Centre
• Duet Technical Routine
Starts at 6:30am EDT

Wednesday, August 4

Venue: Tokyo Aquatics Centre
• Duet Free Routine Final
• Duet Victory Ceremony
Starts at 6:30am EDT

Friday, August 6

Venue: Tokyo Aquatics Centre
• Team Technical Routine
Starts at 6:30am EDT

Saturday, August 7

Venue: Tokyo Aquatics Centre
• Team Free Routine
• Team Victory Ceremony
Starts at 6:30am EDT

 